AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues, net of interest expense, were $15.1 billion, up 12% from the same period a year ago, driven mainly by higher average loan volumes and increased Card Member spending.

Net income grew 11% to $2.17 billion and EPS rose 12% to $2.89 compared to last year.

Total network volumes rose 8% year-over-year to $426.6 billion.

Prior performance