Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, Technology

AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues, net of interest expense, were $15.1 billion, up 12% from the same period a year ago, driven mainly by higher average loan volumes and increased Card Member spending.

Net income grew 11% to $2.17 billion and EPS rose 12% to $2.89 compared to last year.

Total network volumes rose 8% year-over-year to $426.6 billion.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reports higher Q2 revenues and earnings

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit. Second-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased

Key takeaways from Philip Morris’ Q2 2023 earnings report

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed green on Thursday after the company reported second quarter 2023 earnings results that surpassed projections. The stock has gained 3% over

Cintas (CTAS) stock hits a new high. What the future holds

Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) ended fiscal 2023 on a high note, reporting solid results for the fourth quarter and exuding optimism that the positive trend would continue

Tags

digital payments

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top