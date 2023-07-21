Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, Technology
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues, net of interest expense, were $15.1 billion, up 12% from the same period a year ago, driven mainly by higher average loan volumes and increased Card Member spending.
Net income grew 11% to $2.17 billion and EPS rose 12% to $2.89 compared to last year.
Total network volumes rose 8% year-over-year to $426.6 billion.
Prior performance
