Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Robert J. Shillman — Chairman and Founder

Thanks, Sue, and hello everyone. I am actually physically here with the team at this time. And I’m happy to be here enjoying the beautiful fall colors. Not so happy to experience the gray rainy weather, but it does remind me why I left many years ago for Southern California.

Well, as shown in the news release earlier today, we reported terrific results. Q3 was the second highest quarterly revenue in our 39-year history, along with terrific profitability. In addition, Cognex’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 a share. And the dividend increase demonstrates our confidence in Cognex’s financial strength and long-term growth prospects despite the current difficult business environment.

Now, you’re not here just to hear that — those platitudes, you’re here to hear more details. And for those, I’m going to turn it over to my partner Cognex’s CEO, Rob Willett. And Rob, the microphone is now yours.

Robert Willett — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dr. Bob, and good evening, everyone. Cognex reported strong results for the third quarter. Revenue was $251 million, which represents 37% growth year-on-year. We were highly profitable reporting an operating margin of 38%. The 14-point increase over Q3 of 2019 demonstrates the substantial operating leverage we have in our business model.

Earnings for the quarter more than doubled year-on-year to $0.49 per share. We expected Q3 to be our best quarter of the year. And it even exceeded our expectations that we gave the guidance last quarter. This high level of achievement was made possible by the efforts of Cognoids around the world. They worked hard to meet the increased demands of some of our existing customers to win new customers and to successfully manage our own supply chain during these difficult times. Because of their efforts, we won more orders than we expected during Q3, particularly in the Americas. Also, we met accelerated delivery requirements from existing customers concerned about potential disruption in Q4.

Consumer electronics delivered impressive growth in the quarter. Revenue from this market has an annual cycle with large revenue generating quarters typically in Q2 or Q3. This year, that happened in Q3. Much of our revenue in consumer electronics relates to the assembly of smartphones and the manufacturing of related components.

However, this year, online learning and the work-from-home dynamic are making a notable contribution. People need tablets, laptops and wearable devices for a world where connecting virtually has become even more important. Cognex machine vision is enabling the precise and rapid manufacturing of those products. In logistics, we reported another record revenue quarter due to continued strong demand in the e-commerce sector. We delivered on both recent orders as well as on a backlog of orders. Major e-commerce and big-box retailers are investing in automation for higher throughput in their distribution centers to meet higher online demand and to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

Other bright spots in Q3 included both medical-related industries and semi, although they were a much smaller contributor to overall growth than consumer electronics and logistics. Regarding medical-related orders, we’re pleased to report growth from manufacturers that produce COVID-related products. Cognex machine vision is currently being applied in a variety of COVID-related applications, including the automated manufacturing of masks, inspection of vials, vaccines and the assembly of COVID testing kits. We’re proud to have been chosen by industry leaders to help them bring these important products to the world.

In automotive and the broader factory automation market, revenue continues to improve on a sequential basis. However, it’s unclear whether this is the start of a recovery or a catch-up from depressed levels in Q2 and from customers placing orders in advance of a potentially difficult winter season. Business was good in Q3, but we have a saying at Cognex, good is not good enough, excellence is expected. In our quest for excellence, we have launched some very innovative products in recent months that we believe will strengthen our leadership position.

Our most important product launch this year is the In-Sight D900 smart camera, which we introduced in April. It is among our most successful new product launches ever. Designed to run Cognex deep learning tools on our industry-leading In-Sight platform. This easy-to-use vision system addresses inspection applications that were previously too difficult to serve with traditional rule-based vision tools.

Customers of the D900 include existing Cognex customers as well as many first-time users of machine vision, all of whom need to inspect items for surface defects such as scratches, chips or other blemishes that human inspectors often miss and which rule-based machine vision can’t reliably detect. New color and optical character recognition models broaden the applications addressable by the D900 and perform exceptionally well on difficult task such as decoding tiny and deformed alphanumeric text on a wide variety of materials.

The merging of our SUALAB and ViDi deep learning technologies is progressing well. In fact, SUALAB vision tools are now available together with ViDi video tools on the Cognex deep — Cognex Vision Pro deep learning platform. This product is targeted at sophisticated customers who have very complex problems to solve.

Now, let’s turn to details from our third quarter. Paul, over to you.

Paul Todgham — Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rob, and hello, everyone. Obviously this was a busy quarter both professionally and personally. My wife and kids and I packed up our home in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to a new home near Cognex’s headquarters. We are excited to see the house when we arrived because we literally had never physically seen it. I generally wouldn’t recommend buying a home based on photos, floor plan and a FaceTime call with a realtor, but it went well. I think we’re all doing things during COVID that we never expected we do.

Turning now to our results. Revenue for the third quarter was $251 million, which represents substantial growth both year-on-year and sequentially and was significantly higher than the guidance we gave you last quarter. Growth came from consumer electronics and e-commerce sector of logistics, where revenue from a few large customers were even stronger than we expected. In the broader factory automation market, we successfully fulfilled a stronger than anticipated pick-up in demand and accelerated customer delivery requests that were previously scheduled for Q4. And new COVID-related business that Rob just spoke about contributed nicely.

Automotive remained a drag for considerably less so than in Q2. Gross margin was 76%, which was higher than we expected and an increase over both Q3 of 2019 and the prior quarter. And that is even after excluding an $8 million excess inventory charge we took in Q2. The stronger performance was due to a favorable product mix and leverage on higher volume. Gross margain and logistics, while still dilutive to the company overall, continues to improve. As we discussed three months ago, we recorded one-time charges in Q2 for a restructuring and a write-down of intangible assets that totaled approximately $35 million. Restructuring charges in Q3 were very modest at $250,000 and we expect to complete the charges in Q4.

Excluding those charges, the combined total of RD&E and SG&A increased by 4% sequentially and 2% year-on-year. This is consistent with our expectations. Within operating expenses, incentive compensation was higher due to strong revenue. And we continue to realize savings in travel and entertainment and from the restructuring actions taken in Q2. Operating margin expanded to 38% in Q3 ’20, which, as Rob noted, is 14 points higher than in Q3 ’19, demonstrating the operating leverage we have from incremental revenue.

The effective tax rate was 18%, excluding discrete tax items. This is a slight decrease compared to Q2, given higher profit, reducing the impact of non-deductible expenses. I’d like to make you aware of a discrete tax benefit we expect in Q4 related to our 2019 federal tax return, which we filed this month. Under new IRS regulations, we were able to reduce our US tax liability by more than $12 million for foreign taxes we paid when we moved acquired Sualab technology from Korea. We will recognize tax savings for accounting purposes this year in the fourth quarter.

Now back to Q3. Reported earnings doubled to $0.49 per share in Q3 compared with $0.24 in Q3 of 2019. We reported a loss of $0.01 in Q2 of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings were $0.47 per share in Q3 compared with $0.24 in Q3 ’19 and $0.18 in Q2 of 2020, excluding discrete tax items and the charges just mentioned.

Looking at the change in revenue for Q3 year-on-year from a geographic perspective, Asia was our best performing region increasing by 82% year-on-year with Greater China growing even faster due to this quarter’s substantial contribution from consumer electronics. Notably, customers in China are largely back to work, while challenges continue elsewhere in Asia, particularly India.

In Europe, revenue was roughly flat year-on-year. Growth in logistics and in the broad factory automation market offset a decline in automotive. You may recall that in past years, Europe was helped by consumer electronics orders for Cognex products used on assembly lines in Asia. Due to a shift in procurement, that revenue is now largely recognized in our Asia region.

In the Americas, revenue increased by more than 30% year-on-year due to growth in logistics. There was also incremental revenue from medical-related industries, including companies scaling up production for COVID-related products.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended Q3 with $1 billion in cash and investments and no debt. As noted by Dr. Bob, we announced today that our Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 from $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable on November 27th to all shareholders of record on November 13th.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Rob.

Robert Willett — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. In summary, Cognex had a strong third quarter, but the substantial consumer electronics revenue we expect in Q3 is behind us for this year. It would likely be several quarters until we report revenue as high as we did in Q3. We believe revenue for Q4 will be between $190 million and $210 million, which represents an increase year-on-year due to growth in consumer electronics, logistics, medical-related industries and semi. Automotive is improving but remains at a significantly lower level than in recent years. There also continues to be a high degree of uncertainty in today’s environment and business conditions are difficult overall.

Gross margin is expected to be in the mid-70% range and lower than we reported for Q3, given the expected increase in logistics revenue as a percentage of total revenue. Operating expenses are expected to increase by mid-single digits on a sequential basis and to decline year-on-year due to cost saving measures and lower travel and entertainment costs.

Lastly, the effective tax rate is expected to be 18%. That excludes all discrete tax items such as the expected $12 million benefit described earlier by Paul.

Now, we will open the call up for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

