Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cognizant Technology Solutions First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

And I will now turn the conference over to Katie Royce, Global Head of Investor Relations at Cognizant. Please go ahead. Thank you and good afternoon everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release and investor supplement for the company’s first quarter 2012 results if you have not. Copies are available on our website cognizant.com the speakers. We have. On today’s call are Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer and Karen McLoughlin Chief Financial Officer.

Katie Royce — Global Head of Investor Relations

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Additionally, during our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information for our investors. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Brian Humphries. Please go ahead, Brian.

Brian Humphries — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Katie, and good afternoon everybody. Today we have several topics to discuss with you as a follow-on to our FY19 business update. These include a review of our first quarter 2020 results an update on 19 and discussion on the mains run somewhere attack and an update on the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity and how we will react to the new demand environment. Let’s start with first quarter results. Revenue grew 3%, 5% year-over-year in constant currency to $4.2 billion this includes the 60 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services business non-GAAP EPS was $0.96, up 5% year-over-year. Currently will bring you through the details of the quarter.

While today’s call had a full agenda given Cove 19 and rents and where updates I do want to start with some perspective on the commercial transformation program that we have been executing over the past year. I’m pleased to state that we’ve been making solid progress against these initiatives and I want to illustrate this progress with some data that we do not normally share on a trailing 12 month basis. Our win rate is up hundreds of basis points first quarter total contracts awarded grew 30% plus year-over-year. With broad based strength across all service lines industries and geographies.

This represents our best quarterly performance since 2017. Qualified pipeline growth was strong in Q1 and especially us in larger deals where we had solid double-digit qualified pipeline growth versus the prior year period. This momentum speaks to how well clients have embraced our strategy and have responded to our renewed sense of client centricity it also speaks to how our teams have embraced our focus on growth.

Notwithstanding a quarterly earnings backdrop that includes 19 and brands somewhere I do not want us to lose sight of these leading indicators that reflect Cognizant is growing competitiveness turning now to over 19 which as you know is having a severe humanitarian and economic impact on society across the world. As we navigate this pandemic. Our top priority remains to health and safety of our own associates while it’s maintaining continuity of service for our clients.

Our perspective is that covered 19 is affecting the IT services industry on 2 dimensions. Fulfillment and demand let’s start with fulfillment after a strong start to the first quarter, our revenue slowed meaningfully in March. Reflecting the fulfillment challenges are shifting rapidly to work from home environment across our delivery centers these challenges include people IT security and client considerations. Thanks to the professionalism and diligence of our associates and the execution of a crisis management and business continuity plan we were able to ensure continuity of service for the vast majority of our clients in March and early April.

As a testament to this, I have received numerous notes from clients recognizing the work of our teams while this was a gargantuan task and there were some speed bumps along the way. I want to acknowledge our teams around the world who went the extra mile in testing circumstances to make this happen. And will return to fulfillment efforts in a moment when I cover the rents more attack and our internal IT systems and in particular, its impact on our work from home enablement the impact of KOGAS 19 pandemic on demand is more multidimensional while we are in a period of great uncertainty as a company.

We expect the economics in human impact will be felt by companies across Globe while certain industries will be hit hardest all industries will suffer smaller businesses and with weak balance sheets and liquidity will be particularly impacted the demand impact will be felt throughout 2020 and when a recovery materializes certain markets such as the US will rebound quicker as indicated on our April 9 update. We’ve seen some delays and cancellations of projects and discretionary spending and select request for furloughs rate concessions and extended payment terms from our clients. While our assets for 2020 has been meaningfully altered we are nevertheless confident that we will weather the storm. Given our business mix. For example since more than 60% of our business is in Financial Services and Healthcare, we are less exposed to some of the harm hit industries including travel hospitality retail and automotive international markets, which tend to rebound more slowly represent just 25% of our business. And we are primarily exposed to global 2000 clients, which we believe will be more resilient than smaller companies. We also have great confidence in the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity. But we will be prudent in this uncertain economic backdrop this confidence allows us nonetheless 2 invest in M&A to accelerate our strategy and bolster our capabilities more on that later. More broadly, at the time that mix shockwaves have spurred clients to accelerate their digital transformations clients are looking for ways to modernize their business accelerate innovation become more elastic and agile in the face of business uncertainty and generally reimagining their businesses for the new normal more major IT trends, such as core modernization data modernization and cloud adoption will accelerate these secular trends play to our refined strategy and make it more relevant than ever in short, while 2020 will be a challenging year given curve in 19 we are confident that our industry geographic and customer segment mix our balance sheet. Our momentum in our digital imperatives and our growing competitiveness will allow us to compete well on a relative basis. Regardless of the macro environment. Let’s turn now to the maze rents more pack, which we announced in April. We responded immediately by mobilizing our entire leadership team drawing on the expertise of our IT and security teams and bringing in leading cyber security experts to help us investigate and respond to the attack. We also contacted appropriate law enforcement agencies from the start. We decided to communicate rightly insurance partly with our clients. In addition to hundreds of individual client calls conducted by our security organization cyber security experts and our executive team. We have 2 client conference calls in April. Retaining client trust is a paramount importance to be the sign of over communicating the details of what we knew and how we are working to contain a mitigate this incident we proactively provided clients we indicators of compromise for so-called IOCs namely forensic data company can use to identify potentially malicious activity and defend against the tax from external factors earlier this week in our 3rd conference clients we confirm the containment of the rents so we are pleased to have reached this important milestone. The more attack will nevertheless negatively impact from Q2 results for 2 reasons. It’s hacking created some of our internal systems, effectively the same them and we proactively took other systems offline this disruption included both select system supporting our work from home and ailments such as VDI and the provisioning of laptops that had been expected to further increase our work from home capabilities in April.

Second, in the wake of the reservoir attack some clients opted to suspend our access to their networks. Billing was therefore impacted for a period of time getting costs of staffing these projects remains on our books. With the rents somewhere attack now contains we’ve restored VDI and automated lack of provisioning further, we previously ordered equipment now physically in India and distribution constraints less respect as per the latest state directors we are now substantially work from home enabled in addition, following the containment of the rents of our attack. We have meaningfully progress in addressing the concerns of clients that has suspended our access to their networks. We expect to substantially complete this by the end of the month. We expect the vast majority of revenue and margin impact from the run more impact to be in the second quarter however ongoing remediation cost will into through subsequent quarters. We will disclose this financial impact to you on a quarterly basis to ensure appropriate visibility rents where it’s actually becoming all too frequent across industries we are using this experience as an opportunity to refresh and strengthen our approach to security we already applying what we’ve learned to further hardened and strengthen our security environments and we are further leveraging our external security experts do it help inform and guide our long-term security strategy cyber security will continue to be a top priority for us in the years ahead. As you recall during our covered 19 business update on April 9 we withdrew guidance for 2020 Before I pass the call to Karen. I want to draw your attention to the fact that we entered the year with cost assumptions built to support revenue growth acceleration these assumptions in the longer hold true in light of the fact that nobody can predict how long the current macro environment will persist. So we are faced with a great deal of uncertainty on many levels including our own cost structure having come through the challenging 2019 and promotions and salary increases were delayed as a leadership team, we decided to take a nuanced approach to 2020 we aim to invest in the business by protecting and developing digital skills continuing to build out our commercial team and continuing to correct the employee pyramid by a boarding approximately 20,000 entry-level higher meanwhile, we aim to significantly decrease other costs including corporate overhead travel marketing we locations and non-commercial lateral hires services companies, which really rely on so-called bench policies to right size their associate base to reflect market demand against today’s 19 backdrop, we feel that traditional industry, you do not adequately address the interests of impacted employees consequently, any employees impacted by demand-supply balances may benefit from extended medical coverage and packages, through the end of the 3rd quarter Karen, my life take you through the details of the quarter and provide updates on our balance sheet liquidity and cost initiatives after that I’ll return to provide some closing remarks before we take Q&A.

Karen McLoughlin — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon everyone. First quarter revenue of $4.2 billion grew 8% year-over-year. For 3.5% in constant currency. Including a negative 50 basis point impact from the exit of certain content related services we saw strong momentum across the business in January and February with the initial impact of covered, particularly on the fulfillment side. Starting to impact the business in the middle of March. During the first quarter, we also took a fresh look at our definition of digital revenue and have better aligned it to our digital imperatives substantive changes to the definition include the addition of certain platform solutions. And the removal of certain content services work.

Based on this new definition digital revenue as a percentage of total revenue was approximately 41% for the first quarter and grew by approximately 19% year-over-year. Moving to the industry verticals we’re all of the growth rates provided will be year-over-year in constant currency. Financial Services growth of 8% was driven by banking, including strong performance in Europe, attributable to the sampling deal and regional banks in North America.

Weakness persisted across global accounts, particularly in capital markets and insurance moving on to Healthcare which grew 0.7% performance was led by strong double-digit growth in life sciences in Europe. Within our Healthcare vertical revenue declined low single digits as the headwinds in North America we highlighted in 2019. Continue to impact the business in Q1. However, contract signings in Healthcare were a meaningful contributor. The overall strength in bookings that Brian mentioned in his comments. Products and Resources growth of 5% this was driven by manufacturing logistics and retail and consumer goods and partially offset by softness in travel and hospitality. Roughly 60% of this segment represents revenue within the travel and hospitality. And retail and consumer goods industries, which have experienced the earliest impact of covered 19 given the restrictions in travel and lack of foot traffic within retailers Communications Media and Technology grew 6% led by strength in communications and media clients in North America. We’re momentum from late in 2019 continued driven by an increase in demand for services in core modernization and the Cloud Transformation Services however, we expect this vertical to see a meaningful deceleration this year. Particularly with the entertainment clients exposed to studios cable TV and theme parks although Technology continue to outpace total company performance growth decelerated due to a negative impact of $3 million our decision to exit certain portions of our content services business this impacted our CMT segment growth by approximately 390 basis points moving on the margin in Q1, our GAAP operating margin, and diluted EPS for 13.7% and $0.67 respectively. Adjusted operating margin, which excludes restructuring and covered related charges. The 15% and our adjusted diluted EPS was $0.96 good related charges were 6 million in the quarter. Which included $5 million of the expected 25 million total related to the previously announced one-time salary adjustment in April. That we gave to certain employees in India and the Philippines. Our GAAP margin improved year-over-year. Given the India Defined Contribution accrual in Q1 of 2019. However, our adjusted operating margin, which excludes this impact in the prior year period. It was down 90 basis points year-over-year. As investments in sales hiring higher incentive-based compensation as well as an approximately $30 to $35 million Kopyt related revenue impact in March. Resulting from fulfillment challenges caused by the rapid shift of our employee base to safely work from home these increased costs were offset by savings items such as lower T&E and the favorable movement in the rupee during the quarter we continue to execute against the 2020 fit for Growth Plan, which is designed to improve our cost structure. And fund investments aligned with our long-term growth strategy. In Q1 we incurred $35 million of charges as part of this plan. Based on the actions taken since the program inception we have achieved over $250 million in annualized run rate savings additionally, as part of the fit for Growth Plan we continued the exit of a subset of our content services business accounting for $11 million of the $5 million of charges in the quarter. We continue to expect the ramp down of this work to occur over the next several quarters. With the majority of the work expected to be ramped down exiting 2020 in total, our estimated revenue impact of 5 to 205 million on an annualized basis. Is unchanged.

In Q2, we expect the negative year-over-year impact to revenue of approximately $50 million as a reminder, the content services business is within the Communications Media and Technology segment. Now I would like to spend some time talking about how we are managing the business. In light of an uncertain revenue trajectory and increased cost related to covered and the rents incident entering 2020, we had certain demand and revenue assumptions to which we aligned our cost structure. The new reality of the demand environment and the anticipated cost associated with 19 and remediating the rent neurotech requires us to make further adjustments since the trajectory of recovery in demand remains uncertain. We must be prepared for various scenarios over the coming quarters. And managed cost accordingly. As a leadership team, we have spent the last several weeks discussing those scenarios and implementing action plans in the near term, there will be other related costs, which we will continue to identify separately including the remaining 20 million of the $25 million related to the one-time salary adjustments in April for certain employees in India and the Philippines. Cost to establish work from home environments for employees additionally of planning as a leadership team is to contemplate the future workplace environment and be prepared to return our employees safely to this new reality. It is likely that there will be incremental costs in the near term as we prepared to exit the lock down periods these cost could include not only equipping certain employees to work from home on a more permanent basis but also retrofitting existing facilities to accommodate and lower density ratio amid new social distancing norms. And other business continuity related costs. As we think about mitigation efforts our near term focus is on first addressing variable cost we are a people-based business and employee related costs including compensation and benefits plus subcontractors make up over 80% of our total cost structure. We are ratcheting down variable cost. So people and non-people-related costs. Through actions such as reduced T&E relocation recruiting and integration-related costs. Reduced spend on events and marketing prudently managing our subcontractor mix referring certain annual wage increases and promotions cycle we are freezing lateral hiring across all functions however, we will continue to move forward with our sales hiring plan and other key positions and honor all outstanding accepted offers deferring the timing of our training start date in India to Q3 from Q2 however, this will continue to be dependent on down and school schedules across India as we managing utilization, I think another way that we look more closely aligned with a lower revenue trajectory as you might imagine, we have seen a significant decline in voluntary attrition in recent weeks. This when compounded by a reduction in demand well, naturally lead to utilization levels lower than what we believe is necessary to support the business in the near term. In this scenario, we will accelerate the further development of employees with skills aligned to our key digital imperatives which we expect will align with client demand. When an economic recovery emergence at the same time we are aware that there are likely to be employees to our for will become unutilized for whom we do not foresee those opportunities.

As always, we are committed to treating these employees with fairness and dignity which, in the current environment will also include providing extended health and other financial benefits to ease their transition accordingly, between now and the end of the 3rd quarter we expect to incur additional realignment charges associated with these enhanced benefits and we now expect net headcount to decline in 2020 versus 2019. The size and timing of these charges the unfold as the demand environment becomes clear. It is also critical in this environment to continue to execute our fit for Growth Plan which thus far has not experienced any material delays from coated we still expect the majority of the actions to be complete by the middle of this year. And result in gross savings of over $50 million in 2020 an annualized gross run rate savings of 500 to 550 million in 2021 we continue to expect charges to be in the $150 to $100 million range. Now turning to the balance sheet. Our cash and short-term investments balance as of March 31 but at 3 billion up approximately $160 million from December 31 this balance now exclude the approximately $400 million of restricted deposits related to our tax dispute in India. Which has been reclassified as long-term investments on our balance sheet. We further strengthened our financial flexibility by drawing down one point 7 Billion on our revolving credit facility on March 23, 2020 this brought our outstanding debt balance of 2.5 billion additionally, we have caused our share repurchase activity is our focus. We’ll be on targeted M&A and preserving liquidity overall, we feel that our balance sheet is very healthy and provides us the flexibility needed in the current environment to run the business while continuing to invest we generated $385 million of free cash flow in the quarter. DSO of 74 days improved 2 days year-over-year. Reflecting improved collections from several large accounts. On a year-over-year basis. Free cash flow also benefited from lower incentive-based compensation which is paid out in the first quarter in addition, restructuring charges resulted in approximately a $50 million cash outflow in the quarter. Although this was mostly offset by one-time items as the result of certain favorable contract renegotiations.

We do anticipate an increase in DSO for the remainder of 2020 as we have granted certain clients in significantly impacted industries extended payment terms for a short defined period as we have seen in prior downturns standing by our clients in times of trouble. As well in protecting the overall partnership at the same time we are also reviewing our own vendor relationship and will continue to pursue opportunities to drive both cost and cash flow efficiencies as we discussed during our business update call on its own lines given the limited visibility in our markets. We do not feel it is appropriate to offer either Q2 or full-year 2020 guidance. While we are not able to predict with any certainty the length of disruption for depth of the economic impacts from 19 we are operating the business with the following assumptions. First, the demand environment remains highly volatile and uncertain in the near term. We expect client focus in the near term to be on critical systems and infrastructure to enable their core operations. Discretionary projects are those without a quick payback we expect will be delayed we see the significantly challenging in the second quarter, but also the remainder of the year. We are currently planning for its slow transition back to normalcy and expect year-over-year challenges to continue at least through Q1 2021 we expect the demand will be most impacted in travel hospitality retail automotive energy and Media and Entertainment which are collectively just over 20% of total revenue. But we do also anticipate a broad slowdown across our other industries as Brian mentioned, the rents and we’re attack in April negatively impacted our work from home enablement schedule as a result of this rent somewhere attack our Q2 revenues revenue and margins will both be negatively impacted while we anticipate that the revenue impact related to this issue will be largely resolved by the middle of the quarter. We do anticipate the revenue and corresponding margin impact to be in the range of $50 to $70 million for the quarter.

Additionally, we expect to incur certain legal, consulting and other costs associated with the investigation service restoration and remediation of the bridge while we have restored the majority of our services. And we are moving quickly to complete the investigation it is likely the costs related to the ransom neurotech will continue to negatively impact our financial results. Beyond Q2 while we have already begun taking actions to address costs across the company. There is a lag on the timing of any savings from these actions therefore, we expect adjusted margins to decline sequentially. And remain below the 16% to 17% range provided in our February guidance. We have since withdrawn. On a full year basis. We anticipate that our Q2 adjusted operating margin will be the lowest quarter of the year. Given the combined impact of covered 19 and the rental neurotech so to wrap up well covered 19 and the rents were attacked will negatively impact our 2020 financial performance. We are very pleased with the progress we are making not just with the cost alignment part of our fit for Growth program. But also the continued progress we have made with hiring new sales resources and the traction we have seen and win rates and first quarter total contract signings we look forward to providing you with further updates as the year progresses. With that I will turn the call back over to Brian to further discuss our recovery plan in a post-covered world

Brian Humphries — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tom. Let me wrap up by saying the Cognizant is built on financial strength and flexibility. On the waiver in client centricity that has earned us the enduring trust of clients that’s thousand talented associates once again proved selflessness and determination in recent weeks. While 2020 will be a challenging year given quoted 19 we are confident that our industry geographic and customer segment mix and our balance sheet.

Our momentum in the digital imperatives and a growing competitiveness will enable us to compete well on a relative basis. Regardless of the macro environment. Post Coated world will create new norms and Hasting trends, 2 highly mobile virtual and personal world we won’t just be talking about tele working with rather remote everything from digital workflow to design to e-commerce, the banking education and telemedicine against this backdrop our strategy to win in the digital battlegrounds of AI and analytics. Digital engineering cloud and IoT become more relevant than ever we will continue to use M&A to accelerate the execution of our strategy. And choosing we announced an agreement to acquire collaborative solutions one of the world’s largest work they consultancies it’s Richard expertise and leading position in the work ecosystem.

Collaborative solutions will expand our opportunity in cloud by establishing new practice it is large fast growing market. The acquisition brings key skills to Cognizant and differentiated in the market, especially against in the pure-play competitors. The acquisition also complements the capabilities we’ve been building out in our salesforce practice we’ve come through a lot. So far this year. Through this, we’ve always sustained our focus from our clients centricity and our determination to execute our strategy. Our increased commercial momentum in the first quarter. Firms that our strategy, our solution portfolio and our renewed vigor is resonating. Well, the clients while the 19 and the recent run somewhere attack has been a setback I am confident that Cognizant will emerge strongly from these challenges.

No one knows how long the pandemic will last that eventually will phase certainly the business world will be quite different from what it is today. I’ve been here, long enough, Cognizant to note that we will rise and surmount this channel. You cannot be other sites from there. We’ll keep our culture strong through this period spirit of teamwork and collaboration on the vast scale that I’ve seen from our associates during the crisis. Our. I believe the direct result of our company’s deep seated and shared sense of purpose. But what May. It’s in our DNA to help our client succeed.

And with that operator we can open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is coming from the line of Lisa Ellis with MoffettNathanson. Please proceed with your question.

Lisa D. Ellis — MoffettNathanson Research — Analyst

Hi, good afternoon, guys and good to hear your voices Brian. Thanks for the visibility on some of those sales metrics in the first quarter you highlight the 30% increase in total contracts awarded you’ve made a number of changes to Cognizant go-to market model, since you, since you joined Cognizant, can you highlight what changes have been making this difference or driving driving this early traction you’re seeing how far along are you on this journey and are there particular service lines more project types where you’re seeing particular traction at this point. Thank you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.