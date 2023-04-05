Conagra Brands (CAG) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased almost 6% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. Organic net sales rose 6.1%.

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 56.4% to $342 million, or $0.71 per share. Adjusted net income grew 31.3% to $366 million, or $0.76 per share.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

For FY2023, the company expects organic net sales to grow 7-7.5% versus last year while adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.70-2.75.

Prior performance