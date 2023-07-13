Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 earnings decline despite modest sales growth

Packaged Foods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit decreased from last year despite a modest increase in net sales.

At $2.97 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 2.2% year-over-year. The growth was driven by a 9.9% improvement in price/mix, which was partially offset by a 7.7% decrease in volume.

May-quarter net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 5% year-over-year to $0.62 per share. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $37.5 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $158.9 million or $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate transitioning toward a more normalized operating environment in fiscal 2024 – with easing inflationary pressures and improved supply chain operations – and remain committed to our long-term financial algorithm,” said Sean Connolly, chief executive officer of Conagra Brands.

Prior Performance