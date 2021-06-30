Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q1 2022 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

The net sales were $2.02 billion an increase of 3% compared to previous year’s first quarter.

The company had a loss of $908.1 million or $4.74 per share compared to a loss of $177.9 or $0.94 per share, of the same quarter in the previous year.