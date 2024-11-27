Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Q3 2025 earnings rise on double-digit revenue growth

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, driven by double-digit revenue growth.

The design software company’s third-quarter net income increased to $ 275 million or $1.27 per share from $241 million or $1.12 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.17 per share in the October quarter, up 5% year-over-year.

The bottom-line growth reflects an 11% annual increase in Q3 revenues to $1.57 billion. Revenues of the core Subscription business grew 11% year-over-year.

