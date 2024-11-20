Autodesk (ADSK) is expected to report higher Q3 revenue and profit

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is all set to publish third-quarter financial results next week, amid expectations of a year-over-year increase in revenue and profit. The shift to a cloud-based model has enabled the tech firm to strengthen its position as a market leader. It is working to enhance customer experience and boost shareholder value through continued investments in cloud and artificial intelligence.

Autodesk’s stock rose to a three-year high recently, after making steady gains this year. Though it pulled back briefly since then, ADSK is regaining momentum ahead of the earnings. The shares have gained an impressive 38% in the past six months. The stock got a boost this week following reports of activist investor Starboard Value acquiring a fresh stake in the company.

Estimates

It is estimated that the San Francisco-headquartered design software company’s revenue and earnings increased year-over-year in the third quarter – analysts forecast revenues of $1.56 billion for the October quarter, compared to $1.41 billion in Q3 2024. The consensus earnings forecast is $2.11 per share, excluding one-off items, representing a 2% increase from the year-ago quarter. The report is slated for publication on Tuesday, November 26, at 4:00 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the company is looking for earnings in the range of $2.08 per share to $2.14 per share for the third quarter, excluding special items. It forecasts Q3 revenues to be between $1.555 billion and $1.570 billion. The management also raised mid-points of its guidance for full-year billings, revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow.

“While macroeconomic policy, geopolitical, and one-off factors like the Hollywood strikes have impacted industry growth, Autodesk subscriptions model and diversified product and customer portfolio have proven resilient. The underlying momentum of the business and key performance indicators remain consistent with previous quarters as evidenced by increased product usage, record bid activity on BuildingConnected, and cautious optimism from our channel partners,” Autodesk’s CEO Andrew Anagnost said at the Q2 earnings call.

Autodesk looks poised to continue benefiting from the positive momentum in construction amid economic recovery. The favorable backlog condition in the industry and Fed rate cuts also bode well for the company. The leadership is betting on the new transaction model – introduction of a direct payment process for customers in North America — and go-to-market optimization to boost sales and margins going forward.

Results Beat

The company, the maker of popular drafting software AutoCAD, has reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profit consistently in the past five quarters. In the second quarter of 2025, net income rose to $282 million or $1.30 per share from $222 million or $1.03 per share from the corresponding quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $2.15 per share in the July quarter from $1.91 per share a year earlier. The bottom-line growth was driven by an increase in revenues to $1.51 billion from $1.35 billion in Q2 2024.

On Wednesday, ADSK opened around $305 and traded slightly higher in the early hours. It has outperformed the broad market in recent sessions.