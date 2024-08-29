Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Q2 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues and earnings also increased year-over-year.
Second-quarter net income was $282 million or $1.30 per share, compared to $222 million or $1.03 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings increased to $2.15 per share in the July quarter from $1.91 per share a year earlier, and topped expectations.
The positive outcome reflects an increase in revenues to $1.51 billion in the second quarter from $1.35 billion in Q2 2024. The latest number surpassed Wall Street’s projection.
