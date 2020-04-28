Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.
Corning slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to non-cash charges related to capacity realignment and cash severance payments. Given the economic uncertainty and disruption created by COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance.
The company said it is adjusting its operating plan to reduce costs and capital spending. Corning expects to maintain a strong cash balance and generate positive free cash flow for the year as it has essentially no debt coming due over the next two years. The company plans to maintain its dividend and has paused share buybacks.
Past Performance
Corning Q4 2019 Earnings Results
GLW Q3 2019 Earnings Performance
Most Popular
Q3 earnings preview: Microsoft (MSFT) can weather the economic uncertainty
The technology bellwethers are expected to report their recently ended quarter results this week, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) tomorrow, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Wednesday, followed
What to look for when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports Q1 2020 earnings
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28, after the market closes. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of
COVID-19 impact to weigh heavily on Ford’s Q1 financial results
COVID-19 has shattered all the industries globally and the automobile industry is one among them which suffered a severe blow. When things get settled down, it is expected that the