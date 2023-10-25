Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
BA Earnings: Main highlights from Boeing’s Q3 2023 earnings results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $18.1 billion, beating market estimates.
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $1.63 billion, or $2.70 per share, compared to $3.27 billion, or $5.49 per share, last year. Core loss per share was $3.26, which was wider than expected.
Total company backlog at the end of the quarter was $469 billion.
The stock gained over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday, following the announcement.
