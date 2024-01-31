BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q4 2023 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $22 billion.

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $23 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $634 million, or $1.06 per share, last year. Core loss per share was $0.47.

The company delivered 157 commercial airplanes and recorded 611 net orders during the quarter.

