BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q4 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $22 billion.
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $23 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $634 million, or $1.06 per share, last year. Core loss per share was $0.47.
The company delivered 157 commercial airplanes and recorded 611 net orders during the quarter.
