Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q1 2024 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a narrower net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues dropped 8%.
Core loss, adjusted for special items, narrowed to $1.13 per share in the March quarter from $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $355 million or $0.56 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $425 million or $0.69 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $16.57 billion.
“Our first quarter results reflect the immediate actions we’ve taken to slow down 737 production to drive improvements in quality. We will take the time necessary to strengthen our quality and safety management systems and this work will position us for a stronger and more stable future., and technologies,” said Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q1 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped slightly to $30 billion from $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to common
V Earnings: All you need to know about Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Visa (NYSE: V) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. GAAP net income grew 10% to $4.7 billion and EPS rose
Tesla (TSLA) reports lower Q1 revenue and earnings; results miss estimates
Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tuesday reported lower revenues and earnings, on an adjusted basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The Austin-based carmaker said its first-quarter revenues