BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%.

Core loss, adjusted for special items, widened to $0.82 per share in the June quarter from $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $149 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a profit of $160 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $19.75 billion.

“With demand strong, we’re steadily increasing our production rates across key programs and growing investments in our people, products, and technologies,” said Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun.

Prior Performance