Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%.
Core loss, adjusted for special items, widened to $0.82 per share in the June quarter from $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $149 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a profit of $160 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $19.75 billion.
“With demand strong, we’re steadily increasing our production rates across key programs and growing investments in our people, products, and technologies,” said Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues inched up by 0.9% to $29.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to
Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Q4 results
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tech giant's cloud business continued to expand during the period. The company reported fourth-quarter