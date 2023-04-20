Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2023
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $2.19 billion.
GAAP net loss was $142 million, or $1.11 per share, compared to a loss of $143 million, or $1.14 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $79 million, or $0.62 per share.
For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to increase 2.5-5.5% year-over-year.
Prior performance
