Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2023

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $2.19 billion.

GAAP net loss was $142 million, or $1.11 per share, compared to a loss of $143 million, or $1.14 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $79 million, or $0.62 per share.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to increase 2.5-5.5% year-over-year.

