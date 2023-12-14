Categories LATEST
Costco Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Costco’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The Issaquah-headquartered company will be releasing the Q1 report today at $4:15 p.m. ET. It is estimated that first-quarter earnings increased to $3.42 per share from $3.07 per share last year. The consensus revenue estimate is $57.72 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, both earnings and revenues topped expectations after missing in the previous quarter. At $79 billion, fourth-quarter revenue was up 10% year-over-year. Earnings rose sharply by 16% to $4.86 per share. Comparable store sales increased at a faster pace or 1.1% in Q4 than the prior quarter’s 0.3% rise.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What are eBay’s (EBAY) expectations for the near term?
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. During the inflationary period, eBay emerged as an ideal platform
FedEx (FDX) to report Q2 earnings on December 19. Here’s what to expect
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) entered fiscal 2024 on a mixed note, reporting higher earnings for the first quarter despite a decline in revenues. It will be unveiling second-quarter numbers next
Key takeaways from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q2 2024 earnings report
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) this week delivered mixed results for the second quarter -- earnings topped expectations while revenues missed the Street view. The updated version of Oracle