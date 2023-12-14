Costco Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Costco’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

The Issaquah-headquartered company will be releasing the Q1 report today at $4:15 p.m. ET. It is estimated that first-quarter earnings increased to $3.42 per share from $3.07 per share last year. The consensus revenue estimate is $57.72 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, both earnings and revenues topped expectations after missing in the previous quarter. At $79 billion, fourth-quarter revenue was up 10% year-over-year. Earnings rose sharply by 16% to $4.86 per share. Comparable store sales increased at a faster pace or 1.1% in Q4 than the prior quarter’s 0.3% rise.