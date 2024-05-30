Categories LATEST
Costco Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 today after markets close.
Listen to Costco’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street will be looking for earnings of $3.70 per share for Q3, which represents a 26% growth from the same period last year. The estimate for revenue is $58.07 billion, compared to $53.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported better-than-expected earnings, marking the third consecutive beat,
Q2 net income climbed 19% year-over-year to $1.74 billion or $3.92 per share on revenues of $58.4 billion, which is up 6% year-over-year. Extending the recovery that started about a year earlier, Q2 comparable store sales grew at a faster rate of 5.6% than 3.8% in the preceding quarter.
