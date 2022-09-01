Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 financial results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales and organic sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $96 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $288 million, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $0.56.
For the full year of 2023, Campbell expects net sales to grow 4-6% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.85-2.95.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HRL Earnings: All you need to know about Hormel Foods Q3 2022 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales rose 6% year-over-year to $3 billion. Organic net sales were up 3%. Net earnings attributable to
Infographic: Highlights of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q2 2022 earnings
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported lower profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, despite an increase in sales. Both numbers missed analysts' estimates. Net sales
Chewy (CHWY) lowers its expectations as pet owners lower their discretionary purchases
Shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) were down 9% on Wednesday, a day after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. Inflationary pressures have impacted discretionary