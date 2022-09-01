CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 financial results

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales and organic sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $96 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $288 million, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $0.56.

For the full year of 2023, Campbell expects net sales to grow 4-6% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.85-2.95.

Prior performance