Infographic: How Dollar General (DG) performed in Q1 2022

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4.2% year-over-year to $8.8 billion, driven mainly by positive sales contributions from new stores. Same-store sales fell 0.1% due to a decline in customer traffic.

Net income decreased 18.5% to $552.7 million while EPS dropped 14.5% to $2.41 versus the prior-year period.

For FY2022, net sales are expected to grow approx. 10-10.5% and same-store sales are expected to grow approx. 3-3.5%. Diluted EPS growth is estimated to be in the range of approx. 12-14%.

Prior performance