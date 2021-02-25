CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce Q4 2021 financial report

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue rose 20% year-over-year to $5.82 billion. Revenue growth was 19% in constant currency.

The company reported a net income of $267 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $248 million, or $0.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.04.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenues are expected to be $5.87-5.88 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.88-0.89. For the full year of 2021, revenues are projected to be $25.6-25.7 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $3.39-3.41.

Prior performance