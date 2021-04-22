Earnings Infographic: Intel (INTC) Q1 2021 profit, revenue beat estimates

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported lower revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2021. However, the numbers came in above estimates.

Revenues dropped 1% annually to $19.7 billion in the March quarter as COVID-related uncertainties continued to weigh on demand. However, the number exceeded the consensus forecast.

Adjusted earnings decreased to $1.39 per share from $1.41 per share in the first quarter of 2020, but beat the forecast. Net income was $3.4 billion or $0.82 per share, compared to $5.7 billion or $1.31 per share last year.

Intel’s stock dropped Thursday evening following the earnings release, after closing the regular session lower. The stock has gained 26% so far this year.