Intel Corporation Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting its fourth-quarter results today after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome.

Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Wall Street is looking for a multi-fold year-over-year increase in earnings to $0.45 per share in Q4, on an adjusted basis, which is slightly below the earnings guidance issued by the company recently. The consensus revenue estimate is $15.16 billion, which comes at the higher end of the management’s Q4 revenue forecast of $14.6-15.6 billion.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings increased 11% annually to $0.41 per share, while revenues declined 8% to $14.2 billion, mainly due to a dip in the core Client Computing revenue. The Datacenter and Network segments also contracted, which was partially offset by a strong performance by the Mobileye and Foundry Services businesses.