Categories LATEST
Intel Corporation Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting its fourth-quarter results today after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street is looking for a multi-fold year-over-year increase in earnings to $0.45 per share in Q4, on an adjusted basis, which is slightly below the earnings guidance issued by the company recently. The consensus revenue estimate is $15.16 billion, which comes at the higher end of the management’s Q4 revenue forecast of $14.6-15.6 billion.
In the third quarter, adjusted earnings increased 11% annually to $0.41 per share, while revenues declined 8% to $14.2 billion, mainly due to a dip in the core Client Computing revenue. The Datacenter and Network segments also contracted, which was partially offset by a strong performance by the Mobileye and Foundry Services businesses.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q4 adj. profit falls; revenue up 3%
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) Thursday reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 when the airline company’s revenues increased modestly. Net income, adjusted for one-off
Infographic: Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q4 2023 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $13.1 billion. Net income decreased 98% to $19 million, or $0.03
LUV Earnings: All you need to know about Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings results
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenues were $6.8 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year. The company reported a net loss of $219 million, or $0.37 per share, which