Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Intel Corporation (INTC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 8% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net income attributable to Intel decreased 71% to $297 million, or $0.07 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11% to $0.41.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $14.6-15.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.44.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant

Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the

CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708

Tags

Most Readsemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top