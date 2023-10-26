Intel Corporation (INTC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 8% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net income attributable to Intel decreased 71% to $297 million, or $0.07 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11% to $0.41.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $14.6-15.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.44.

