INTC Earnings: Highlights of Intel’s Q2 2024 report

Semiconductor behemoth Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
June-quarter revenue came in at $12.8 billion, compared to $12.95 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, grew 9%.
The tech firm reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $1.6 billion or $0.38 per share in Q2, compared to a profit of $1.5 billion or $0.35 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
COP Earnings: ConocoPhillips reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2024. Net income, adjusted for special items, increased 8% year-over-year
Key metrics from eBay’s (EBAY) Q2 2024 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 1% on a reported basis and up 2% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral
Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue of $2.5 billion was flat at actual currency and up 1% at constant currency compared to