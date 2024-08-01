INTC Earnings: Highlights of Intel’s Q2 2024 report

Semiconductor behemoth Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

June-quarter revenue came in at $12.8 billion, compared to $12.95 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, grew 9%.

The tech firm reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $1.6 billion or $0.38 per share in Q2, compared to a profit of $1.5 billion or $0.35 per share last year.

