INTC Earnings: A snapshot of Intel’s Q3 2024 report

Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
September-quarter revenue was $13.3 billion, compared to $14.2 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, dropped 7%.
The tech firm reported a loss of $0.46 per share for the third quarter, excluding special items, compared to a profit of $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $16.6 billion or $3.88 per share for Q3, compared to a profit of $310 million or $0.07 per share last year.
