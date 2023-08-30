Categories LATEST
CrowdStrike Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Listen to CrowdStrike’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The cybersecurity leader has guided for revenue of $717.2-727.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.54-0.57 for the second quarter of 2024. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $724.1 million.
In the first quarter of 2024, revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $692.6 million while adjusted EPS jumped 84% to $0.57.
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Highlights of HP’s (HPQ) Q3 2023 report
HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the computer hardware firm’s revenues dropped due to weak demand. Third-quarter profit,
HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $7 billion. Revenue growth in constant currency was 3.5%. Net earnings were
What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q3 2023 earnings
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The food company is slated to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results