CrowdStrike Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

The cybersecurity leader has guided for revenue of $717.2-727.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.54-0.57 for the second quarter of 2024. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $724.1 million.

In the first quarter of 2024, revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $692.6 million while adjusted EPS jumped 84% to $0.57.