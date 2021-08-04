VS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 11.1% to $72.6 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth across all segments.
Net income attributable to CVS was $2.78 billion, or $2.10 per share, compared to $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.42.
