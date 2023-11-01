CVS Health (CVS) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 10.6% year-over-year to $89.8 billion.

Net income was $2.26 billion, or $1.75 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.4 billion, or $2.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.21.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $6.37-6.61 and adjusted EPS of $8.50-8.70.

