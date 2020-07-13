Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from PepsiCo Q2 2020 earnings results announcement
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues declined 3.1% to $15.9 billion. Reported EPS fell 18% to $1.18 while core EPS amounted to $1.32.
Due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2020. The company expects a 3% foreign exchange translation headwind to negatively impact reported net revenue and core EPS performance based on current market rates.
Past Performance
Click here to read the full transcript of PepsiCo Q2 2020 earnings conference call
