Key highlights from PepsiCo Q2 2020 earnings results announcement

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 3.1% to $15.9 billion. Reported EPS fell 18% to $1.18 while core EPS amounted to $1.32.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2020. The company expects a 3% foreign exchange translation headwind to negatively impact reported net revenue and core EPS performance based on current market rates.

