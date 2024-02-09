PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q4 2023 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenue remained relatively unchanged from the prior-year period at $27.8 billion. Organic revenues grew 4.5%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.30 billion, or $0.94 per share, compared to $518 million, or $0.37 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.78.

Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects at least a 4% increase in organic revenue and at least an 8% increase in core constant currency EPS.

The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Friday, following the announcement.

Prior performance