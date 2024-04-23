Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q1 2024

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to EUR3.63 billion.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR197 million, or EUR0.97 per share, compared to a loss of EUR225 million, or EUR1.16 per share, last year.
Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 19% YoY to 615 million.
For the second quarter of 2024, total revenue is expected to be EUR3.8 billion. Total MAUs are estimated to reach 631 million.
Prior performance
