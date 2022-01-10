Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How Tilray (TLRY) performed in Q2 2022
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Monday.
Total net revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $155 million.
The net income increased to $6 million from a net loss of $89 million in the previous year’s quarter.
