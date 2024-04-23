PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q1 2024 financial results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 2.3% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. Organic revenue growth was 2.7%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.04 billion, or $1.48 per share, compared to $1.93 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year. Core EPS was $1.61.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For full-year 2024, the company expects organic revenue growth of at least 4% and core EPS of at least $8.15.

Prior performance