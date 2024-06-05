Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q3 2024 financial results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.36 billion. Organic sales remained flat.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $133 million compared to $160 million in the same period last year.
GAAP EPS fell 17% to $0.44 while adjusted EPS rose 10% to $0.75 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Campbell expects net sales growth of 3-4% for the full year of 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.07-3.10.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Q2 profit drops but beats Street view
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Thursday reported a year-over-year decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings, however, topped expectations. April-quarter profit, excluding
Broadcom (AVGO) preparing to report Q2 earnings. Here’s what to expect
Semiconductor firm Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been focused on its booming AI chip business lately, which is expected to account for about a fifth of the company’s revenue this
A few points of note from Dollar General’s (DG) Q1 2024 performance
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The discount store chain saw sales increase year-over-year in