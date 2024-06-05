CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q3 2024 financial results

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.36 billion. Organic sales remained flat.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $133 million compared to $160 million in the same period last year.

GAAP EPS fell 17% to $0.44 while adjusted EPS rose 10% to $0.75 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Campbell expects net sales growth of 3-4% for the full year of 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.07-3.10.

Prior performance