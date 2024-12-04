Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: How The Campbell’s Company (CPB) performed in Q1 2025
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported net sales of $2.8 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 10% from the same period a year ago. Organic sales decreased 1%.
Net earnings attributable to The Campbell’s Company were $218 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $234 million, or $0.78 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $0.89.
For fiscal year 2025, Campbell expects net sales to grow 9-11% YoY. Organic sales are expected to be flat to up 2%. Adjusted EPS is projected to grow 1-4% to $3.12-3.22.
The company has elected Mick Beekhuizen as President and CEO and a Director, effective February 1, 2025 to succeed Mark Clouse who plans to retire on January 31, 2025.
Prior performance
