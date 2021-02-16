CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 4% to $69.5 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Retail/LTC segments.
Net income attributable to CVS was $973 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $1.74 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.30.
For the full year of 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $7.39-7.55.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of February 15
The benchmark indexes mostly stayed on an upward trajectory before edging down towards the end of the week, indicating that the excitement surrounding the stimulus bill and vaccination drive has
General Motors (GM) is on track to beat pandemic blues; bullish on EV
The recent performance of leading automotive manufacturers shows that after being hit by the virus outbreak early last year, the industry stabilized sooner than initially expected. For auto giant General
Grande West: A promising stock in the EV space that you were probably unaware of
In 2020, the EV industry turned out to be an obvious darling among global investors. Makers of electric vehicles and firms involved with the design and manufacture of lithium batters,