CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 4% to $69.5 billion compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Retail/LTC segments.

Net income attributable to CVS was $973 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $1.74 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.30.

For the full year of 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $7.39-7.55.

