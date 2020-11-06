CVS Health stock rises on better-than-expected Q3 earnings

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the market hours on Friday. The retail pharmacy reported a 4% growth in Q3 revenue to $67.1 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $1.66 per share, better than the estimates set by analysts.

CVS shares rose 3.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 17% since the beginning of this year.

CEO Larry Merlo said, “We’ve opened more than 4,000 COVID-19 test sites across the country since March, and have administered over six million tests. We’re helping businesses and universities safely reopen and we were recently selected to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities.”

Prior performance