CVS Health stock rises on better-than-expected Q3 earnings

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the market hours on Friday. The retail pharmacy reported a 4% growth in Q3 revenue to $67.1 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $1.66 per share, better than the estimates set by analysts.
CVS shares rose 3.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 17% since the beginning of this year.
CEO Larry Merlo said, “We’ve opened more than 4,000 COVID-19 test sites across the country since March, and have administered over six million tests. We’re helping businesses and universities safely reopen and we were recently selected to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities.”
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for CVS Health Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Alteryx stock falls on weak guidance: Infographic
Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The data analytics firm reported a 25% growth in Q3 revenue to $129.7 million, surpassing
SQ Earnings: All you need to know about Square Q3 2020 earnings results
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the third quarter was $36.5 million, or $0.07 per
Infographic: Highlights of GoPro’s (GPRO) Q3 2020 earnings report
Shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) gained during Thursday's extended trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2020. Total revenue more than doubled annually