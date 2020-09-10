Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 85% year-over-year to $50.8 million. Comparable store sales dropped 87%.

Net loss was $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per share, in the year-ago period.

The second quarter results were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant store closures. After having to close all its stores in March, the company managed to reopen 84 stores by the end of the second quarter. As of September 9, 89 stores had been reopened.

The company is not providing guidance for the full year of 2020 due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the pandemic.