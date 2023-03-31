Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q4 profit jumps on strong revenue growth
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), which operates a chain of casual dining and leisure facilities, reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter earnings, aided by double-digit growth in revenues. Comparable-store sales increased at a faster pace.
The Dallas-based company reported a net income of $39.1 million or $0.80 per share for the January quarter, up from the prior-year profit of $25.7 million or $0.52 per share. Adjusted EBITDA moved up 63% annually to $138.4 million.
Fourth-quarter revenues climbed 64% year-over-year to $563.8 million, reflecting a 19% growth in comparable store sales. Both operating segments — Food and Beverages and Amusement and Other — registered growth.
“Fresh off the heels of our annual general manager’s conference, our exceptional team of operators and shared service center employees is motivated and energized to deliver on our goals we’ve set for the business in 2023 and beyond to realize our full potential. We look forward to sharing our progress with you throughout the course of the year as we continue to drive value creation for our stakeholders,” said Chris Morris, chief executive officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key takeaways from Cintas’ (CTAS) third-quarter 2023 report
Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has been growing its market share by diversifying into new areas and through acquisitions. The prudent business model, with a focus on recurring revenues, has helped
Here are a few points to keep in mind if you are considering Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) stayed in green on Thursday. The stock has gained 10% over the past 12 months. The company delivered healthy results for its most recent
ANGO Earnings: AngioDynamics reports loss for Q3; revenue up 9%
AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Thursday reported a wider loss for the third quarter when the medical device maker's revenues increased by 9%. The company also provided guidance for fiscal