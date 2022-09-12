Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q2 profit drops despite higher revenues; comp sales up 9.6%
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), which operates a chain of casual dining and leisure facilities, has reported lower earnings for the second quarter of 2022, despite a double-digit increase in revenues even as comparable-store sales continued to recover from the recent slump.
The Dallas-based company reported a net income of $29.1 million or $0.59 per share for the July quarter, compared to $52.8 million or $1.07 per share in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA edged up to a record high of $119.6 million.
Meanwhile, second-quarter revenues increased 24% year-over-year to $468.4 million, reflecting a 9.6% growth in comparable store sales. Both operating segments registered double-digit revenue growth.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Dave & Buster’s Q2 results
“While we saw substantial headwinds during the quarter from wage and commodity inflation, we remained focused on driving revenue and strong cash flow while still working to mitigate these pressures with operational efficiencies and appropriate pricing actions. We have significant upside potential and with our continued focus on innovation, growth, and value creation, we are determined to deliver on that potential. We are excited about the future of this new organization and look forward to sharing our progress in the coming quarters,” said Chris Morris, chief executive officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Here’s a glance at DocuSign’s (DOCU) expectations for the near term
Shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) were up 9% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its second quarter of 2023. Both revenue and earnings surpassed
Key highlights from Kroger’s (KR) Q2 2022 earnings results
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total company sales were $34.6 billion compared to $31.7 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable
DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $622.2 million. Billings rose 9% YoY to $647.7 million. Net loss was $45