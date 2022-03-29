Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) turns to Q4 profit; results miss estimates
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), which operates a chain of casual dining and leisure facilities, reported net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a loss last year, supported by strong revenue growth. However, the results missed Wall Street’s expectations.
The Dallas-based company reported net income of $25.7 million or $0.52 per share for the January quarter, which marked an improvement from the prior-year period when it incurred a loss of $56.8 million or $1.19 per share. The latest number came in below the consensus forecast.
The positive bottom-line performance reflects a sharp increase in revenues to $343.1 million amid strong performance by both the operating segments. Comparable store sales, meanwhile, declined 6.8%.
“Despite continuing headwinds from COVID-19 (including vaccine requirements in certain markets), we saw strong sales across our stores in fiscal 2021. We also generated a double-digit Adjusted EBITDA increase in the year driven, in part, by our strong focus on process improvement and lean initiatives across our business,” said Kevin Sheehan, interim chief executive officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Dave & Buster’s Q4 results
Shares of Dave & Buster’s have gained around 22% in the past six months. The stock traded higher in early trading on Tuesday after closing the previous session higher.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.52 billion. Net income amounted to nearly $155 million, or $0.57 per
Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 20% growth in Q4 revenue; results beat estimates
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Monday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the pharmaceutical services company's revenues increased 20%. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 19.7% year-over-year to
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): A look at the coffee chain’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have dropped 25% year to date and 19% over the past 12 months. Although the company faced significant challenges from inflation and staffing shortages