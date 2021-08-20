Deere & Co exceeds market estimate in Q3: Infographic

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Friday.

The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 29% rise in Q3 revenue to $11.5 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $1.6 billion or $5.32 per share compared to $811 million or $2.57 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.