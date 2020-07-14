Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Infographic: Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports Q2 2020 earnings
CEO Ed Bastian expects the company to take at least two years to recover from the pandemic crisis
Following a challenging flying season, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) on Tuesday kicked off the aviation earnings with mixed results. Second quarter revenues fell 88% year-over-year to $1.47 billion, while loss per share came in at a massive $4.43.
DAL shares fell 1.2% immediately following the announcement.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Delta Air Lines Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, “Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery.”
Peers United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are expected to announce results on July 22 and July 23 respectively.
