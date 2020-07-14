Following a challenging flying season, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) on Tuesday kicked off the aviation earnings with mixed results. Second quarter revenues fell 88% year-over-year to $1.47 billion, while loss per share came in at a massive $4.43.

DAL shares fell 1.2% immediately following the announcement.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, “Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery.”

Peers United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are expected to announce results on July 22 and July 23 respectively.

Prior performance

___