Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 15, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Julie Stewart — Vice President of Investor Relations
Ed Bastian — Chief Executive Officer
Glen Hauenstein — President
Gary Chase — Co-Chief Financial Office, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Financial Planning
Peter Carter — Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tim Mapes — Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Analysts:
Duane Pfennigwerth — Evercore Partners — Analyst
Brandon Oglenski — Barclays — Analyst
Jamie Baker — JP Morgan Chase — Analyst
Helane Becker — Cowen Securities — Analyst
Hunter Keay — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Ravi Shanker — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Matt Roberts — Raymond James — Analyst
Andrew G. Didora — Bank of America / Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Mike Linenberg — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
J. David Vernon — Bernstein — Analyst
Catherine O’Brien — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Sheila Kahyaoglu — Jefferies — Analyst
Joseph DeNardi — Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. — Analyst
Myles Walton — UBS — Analyst
Leslie Josephs — CNBC — Analyst
Alison Sider — The Wall Street Journal — Analyst
Mary Schlangenstein — Bloomberg LP — Analyst
David Slotnick — TPG — Analyst
Robert Silk — Travel Weekly — Analyst
John Biers — AFP — Analyst
Elliott Blackburn — Argus Media — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income
Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the