Earnings Summary: Keurig Dr Pepper reports higher Q4 sales and adj. profit

Soft drink maker Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp increase in net sales and profit.
- Q4 net sales increased 1.7% annually to $3.9 billion; on a constant currency basis sales advanced 1.1%
- Operating income, on a reported basis, increased 40.1% year-over-year to $943 million in the fourth quarter
- Net income climbed 53% to $693 million or $0.49 per share in the December quarter from $453 million or $0.32 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, net income rose 7.1% to $770 million in Q4, and earnings per share moved up 10% to $0.55
- Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $297 million; free cash flow came in at $143 million
- The management expects constant currency net sales growth to be in a mid-single-digit range in fiscal 2024
- The guidance for adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal 2024 is in a high-single-digit range
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2024
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded Wall Street's projection. At $3.39 billion, second-quarter revenues
Nvidia (NVDA) looks set to thrive on AI power in the long term
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) this week reported blockbuster results for the fourth quarter of 2024, aided by the graphic card behemoth’s booming AI business. The Q4 outcome matched its blowout
What to look for when Lowe’s (LOW) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 15% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its