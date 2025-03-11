DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales inched up 0.5% year-over-year to $3.89 billion. Comparable sales grew 6.4%.

Net income rose 1% to $300 million, or $3.62 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted earnings per share dropped 6% to $3.62.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $13.6-13.9 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be up 1-3%. EPS is expected to be $13.80-14.40.

