DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales inched up 0.5% year-over-year to $3.89 billion. Comparable sales grew 6.4%.
Net income rose 1% to $300 million, or $3.62 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted earnings per share dropped 6% to $3.62.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $13.6-13.9 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be up 1-3%. EPS is expected to be $13.80-14.40.
