DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $23.6 billion.

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $3.2 billion, or $1.81 per share, compared to a loss of $20 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 20% to $1.45.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 6% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.75, representing an increase of 16% over fiscal year 2024.

