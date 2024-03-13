DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 financial results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated net sales increased 11.9% year-over-year to $8.63 billion. Enterprise same-store net sales increased 3%.

Net loss was $1.71 billion, or $7.85 per share, compared to net income of $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 25% to $2.55.

Revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock plummeting over 7% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

The company expects consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2024 to range from $7.6-7.9 billion, based on a low-to-mid-single digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise. EPS is estimated to be $1.33-1.48.

