Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DOCU Earnings: Highlights of Docusign Q1 2026 financial report
Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting an increase in revenue and net income.
Net income was $72.1 million or $0.34 per share in the first quarter, compared to $33.8 million or $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased 10% annually to 0.90.
Driving the bottom line growth, revenues rose 8% annually to $763.7 million. At $739.6 million, billings were up 4% year-over-year. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $777 million to $781 million.
