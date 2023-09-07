DocuSign Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a leading provider of electronic signature solutions, is all set to release its second quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.

Listen to DocuSign’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

It is widely estimated that DocuSign’s revenues and earnings increased in the three months ended July 2023. The consensus earnings estimate is $0.66 per share, which represents an impressive 50% growth from what the company earned in the prior year quarter. Revenue is expected to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $677.56 million.

In the first three months of fiscal 2024, revenue increased by 12% to $661.4 million. Consequently, adjusted earnings rose to $0.72 per share in Q1 from $0.38 per share last year. First-quarter net profit was $0.54 million, compared to a loss of $27.4 million or $0.14 per share in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

Subscription revenue was $639.3 million in the April quarter, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Professional Service revenue rose 14% annually to $22.1 million. Billings increased 10% year-over-year to $674.8 million.