DocuSign Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a leading provider of electronic signature solutions, is all set to release its second quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to DocuSign’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
It is widely estimated that DocuSign’s revenues and earnings increased in the three months ended July 2023. The consensus earnings estimate is $0.66 per share, which represents an impressive 50% growth from what the company earned in the prior year quarter. Revenue is expected to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $677.56 million.
In the first three months of fiscal 2024, revenue increased by 12% to $661.4 million. Consequently, adjusted earnings rose to $0.72 per share in Q1 from $0.38 per share last year. First-quarter net profit was $0.54 million, compared to a loss of $27.4 million or $0.14 per share in the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Subscription revenue was $639.3 million in the April quarter, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Professional Service revenue rose 14% annually to $22.1 million. Billings increased 10% year-over-year to $674.8 million.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q2 2023 report
Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2023. The company posted a net loss of $2.8 million or
Starbucks (SBUX): A glimpse into the performance of its two key markets
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 4% over the past one month. The coffee chain saw sales and profits increase
Main takeaways from Broadcom’s (AVGO) Q3 2023 earnings report
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been resilient to the recent tech downturn to a large extent, amid stable demand for its products and services despite careful enterprise spending